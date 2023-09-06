Collector instructs officials to expedite works on municipality projects in Krishnagiri

September 06, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Collector K.M. Sarayu inspected the various development and infrastructure works being implemented through Krishnagiri Municipality here on Wednesday.

The Collector inspected the construction of library complex under the Kalaignar Urban Development Scheme at ₹1.15 crore. The works on the district library are under way with the racks for the books being set up, along with reading hall, and LED monitors for internet, drinking water facility, toilet facility, a children’s play area among others. The library is spread over 3,900 sq.ft area

Later, the solid waste management and treatment plant under construction at ₹43 lakh on Tiruvannamalai road was also inspected. The treatment plant being constructed under the Clean India Mission comprises compost treatment plant and waste segregation plant.

The sewerage treatment plant functioning with a 9 MLD capacity on Salem road was also inspected. The plant treats 6 mld to 7 mld of sewage generated from Krishnagiri Municipality limits. An additional treatment plant is currently under construction at ₹16 lakh to augment the capacity of the plant.

In Sandhaipettai, under the Clean India Mission, a modern toilet is being constructed at ₹36 lakh. Ms. Sarayu inspected the works on the toilets for the differently abled and instructed the officials to ensure proper water supply connections and construction of usable toilets.

In Krishnagiri Municipality, the Collector inspected the records of daily works including water supply logistics, daily sanitation and waste collection of the streets, bus stands, and status of individual house connections under the underground drainage project. The Collector instructed the bill collectors to ensure that the long pending dues were collected promptly.

Officials were urged to manage sanitation and water distribution without any complaints from the public and also expedite the works. Commissioner M.R. Vasanthi was present during the inspections.