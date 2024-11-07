Collector instructs officials to conduct joint inspections at accident spots in Salem

District Collector R. Brindha Devi said that instructions were given to officials to conduct joint inspections at the accident spots.

On Thursday, the monthly road safety meeting was held at the Salem Collectorate with Police, Transport, Revenue, and Highway Department officials. Ms. Brindha Devi presided over the meeting and discussed with the officials steps to be taken to prevent /reduce accidents in the district.

At the meeting, the Collector said that steps were taken by the district administration to reduce road accidents and ensure accident-less travel. Awareness was being created among the public about the importance of human lives and road safety. People riding on two-wheelers should wear helmets and people driving four-wheelers should wear seat belts.

The vehicles should be operated at a prescribed speed and should follow the traffic rules. The officials from the Police, Highway, Revenue, and Transport departments should conduct joint inspections on the accident sports and find ways to prevent accidents in those places. Stern action should be taken against the vehicle operators who were not following the traffic rules, Ms. Brindha added.

Special attention should be given to places where a series of accidents occurred, Ms. Brindha Devi said and added that the officials should find out the places where traffic congestion happened regularly and road safety rules should be implemented there. The government and private buses should stop at the bus stops as per their schedule and pick up passengers without affecting the vehicle movement in the locality. In the places where road laying works were taking place, caution boards should be placed clearly for the benefit of commuters and officials should ensure this, the Collector added.

In the meeting, District Superintendent of Police Gautam Goyal, District Revenue Officer P. Menaka, Mettur Sub-Collector N. Ponmani, Salem City Deputy Commissioners S. Brinda, Velmurugan, and officials from the department concerned participated.