Collector inspects works

11 June 2020 18:57 IST

District Collector K. Megraj on Tuesday inspected the kudimaramathu works being carried out at Namakkal and Puduchitram panchayat unions.

Mr. Megraj inspected the desilting works and strengthening of bunds being carried out at Varappukattu pond in Rasampalayam at cost of ₹1 lakh.

He also inspected similar works being carried out at Kalinayaknar pond at cost of ₹1 lakh, at Vengansaralai pond at cost of ₹60,000 and at Pappanpatti pond at a cost of ₹50,000, a release said. Senior officials accompanied the Collector during the inspection.

