Collector inspects works on water supply schemes

District Collector K.Megraj inspected works on combined water supply schemes being carried out by Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board on Sunday.

Mr. Megraj reviewed the progress of the works implemented at ₹399 crore for Alampalayam, and Padaveedu Town Panchayats and for 669 residential areas in Pallipalayam and Tiruchengode Panchayat Unions.

The scheme was being implemented estimating population in the areas till 2050, a release said.

According to the release, there is a population of 3,59,978 in the area at present and 17.6 MLD of water is required to meet their drinking water requirements.

Water requirement

In 2050, 34.29 MLD of water will be required for a population of 6,61,149.

Water will be drawn from River Cauvery through lift irrigation near Pullakoundampatti.

Mr. Megraj inspected the construction of overhead tanks and sumps in various parts of the scheme area.