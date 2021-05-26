Coimbatore

Collector inspects war room

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy inspected the Unified Command Centre- War Room for COVID-19 information here at the Collectorate on Wednesday.

The Collector reviewed the reception of SOS calls for beds, oxygen support, vaccination information, among others at the War Room.

According to the administration, threee special teams have been set up for round-the-clock reception of calls and dissemination of information on the availability of beds. Public may contact the UCC-War Room on the following numbers: 04343-233-21/ 04343-233022/ 04343-233023/ 04343-233024/ 04343-233025/ 9486589038.

