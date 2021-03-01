Collector inspects voting units in Salem

Collector and District Election Officer S.A. Raman opened the two strong rooms on the Collectorate premises and inspected the voting units in the presence of political party representatives on Sunday.
According to officials, the first level checks of the machines were conducted between December 2 and January 25, and 7,460 ballot units, 5,479 control units and 5,970 VVPAT machines were found ready for use during the Assembly elections across 11 constituencies here.
Among them, 214 voting units would be allotted for training and awareness purpose at the constituencies, the officials said. As many as 4,280 polling booths would be set up for elections.
As many as 2,708 ballot units and 2,319 control units were returned to Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited in Chennai following instructions from the Election Commission.
According to election officials, 33 flying squads, 33 Static Surveillance Teams and 11 Video Surveillance Teams have been formed. Mr. Raman on interaction with representatives of political parties on Saturday said parties should not campaign on the basis of caste, religion or in any way that could cause communal disharmony. He added that election-related complaints could be informed through 0427-1950 and toll-free number 18004257020.
