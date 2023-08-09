ADVERTISEMENT

Collector inspects turmeric regulated markets in Erode

August 09, 2023 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Erode, Tamil Nadu, 09/08/2023: Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara (second right) inspecting the turmeric samples displayed at the regulated market at Villarasampatti in Erode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara on Tuesday inspected the regulated markets functioning at Perundurai Karumandichellipalayam and at Villarasampatti in the city. 

The two markets, functioning under the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business, are a platform for farmers and traders to carry out sales and purchases respectively without the intervention of middlemen. 

The Collector inspected the turmeric samples displayed at the regulated market in the turmeric market complex owned by the Erode Turmeric Merchants and Godown Owners’ Association at Villarasampatti. Officials explained the process of e-auctioning through software and transfer of money to farmers’ bank account. He also interacted with farmers. Officials said in the current year 20,830 tonnes of turmeric were traded to the tune of ₹ 131.27 crore benefiting 25,945 farmers. 

The regulated market at Perundurai has five godowns to store 15,200 tonne of turmeric, two halls for auctioning, one solar drier unit and four drier units. Officials said 10,000 tonne of turmeric were stocked by farmers in the godowns while auctioning is done through the Unified Management Portal (UMP). The Collector also inspected the Agmark grading laboratory where officials explained the process involved in grading and certifying turmeric.  In the current year, 5,761 tonne of turmeric were traded to the tune of ₹ 42 crore benefiting 2,440 farmers, officials said. 

