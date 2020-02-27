Collector inspects textile processing, tannery units in Erode

ERODE

27 February 2020 23:24 IST

Collector C. Kathiravan on Wednesday inspected a textile processing unit and a tannery unit functioning in the city limits and asked officials to ensure that the units followed the norms, including zero liquid discharge.

Based on the directions from the National Green Tribunal (Southern Zone), a team led by the Collector comprising District Environment Engineer, officials from Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, Tahsildar, Corporation’s Assistant Commissioner and Land Surveyor inspected the textile processing unit at Suriyampalayam village.

The team inspected the effluent treatment plant, solid waste management followed in the unit and method followed for safe disposal of toxic waste and also checked whether the unit had encroached upon the water body. Mr. Kathiravan asked the officials to submit a report.

Later, the team inspected a tannery unit at B.P. Agraharam and checked whether effluents were discharged as per the norms fixed by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board. The Collector said that the effluents or solid waste should not pollute the environment and asked the officials to monitor the safety aspects in the units.