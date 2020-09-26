Coimbatore

Collector inspects strong room where EVMs are kept

Collector C. Kathiravan on Friday inspected the strong room at the Railway Colony Corporation Higher Secondary School at Kollampalayam where electronic voting machines (EVMs) were stored.

The seal of the strong room was opened in the presence of representatives from recognised political parties and officials. A total of 3,179 ballot units, 836 control units and 217 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trial (VVPAT) were kept in the room after the local body elections last year. Mr. Kathiravan along with political party representatives inspected the room and found everything to be intact.

Tahsildars Sivagami (Election), and Parimaladevi (Erode), Corporation Assistant Executive Engineer A. Anand and other officials were present.

