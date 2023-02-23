ADVERTISEMENT

Collector inspects skill training under ‘Vaazhndhu Kaattuvom Thittam’ in Krishnagiri

February 23, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector Deepak Jacob on Thursday inspected skill training activities under the Vaazhndhu Kaatuvom Thittam in Krishnagiri. The poverty eradication programme is being implemented in Bargur, Krishnagiri, and Kaveripattinam blocks of the district.

Earlier, Mr. Jacob visited the community skill school imparting tiles laying skills at Ittikal Agaram panchayat. The community skill training school imparts training in two/four wheeler repair, home appliances repair, masonry, plumbing, welding skills, and mobile phone repair. The trainees are provided employment opportunities and those seeking to set up self-entrepreneurial ventures are provided with credit linkages.

As many as 43 community skills schools have been set up in the district under the scheme and over 885 beneficiaries were trained.

The Collector also interacted with the beneficiaries of Matching Grant Programme (MGP) of VKT that provided 30% subsidy to the beneficiaries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US