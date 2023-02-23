HamberMenu
Collector inspects skill training under ‘Vaazhndhu Kaattuvom Thittam’ in Krishnagiri

February 23, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector Deepak Jacob on Thursday inspected skill training activities under the Vaazhndhu Kaatuvom Thittam in Krishnagiri. The poverty eradication programme is being implemented in Bargur, Krishnagiri, and Kaveripattinam blocks of the district.

Earlier, Mr. Jacob visited the community skill school imparting tiles laying skills at Ittikal Agaram panchayat. The community skill training school imparts training in two/four wheeler repair, home appliances repair, masonry, plumbing, welding skills, and mobile phone repair. The trainees are provided employment opportunities and those seeking to set up self-entrepreneurial ventures are provided with credit linkages.

As many as 43 community skills schools have been set up in the district under the scheme and over 885 beneficiaries were trained.

The Collector also interacted with the beneficiaries of Matching Grant Programme (MGP) of VKT that provided 30% subsidy to the beneficiaries.

