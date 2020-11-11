Collector inspects Selathampatti lake

Collector S.A. Raman on Tuesday inspected Selathampatti lake along with senior officials and reviewed the possibilities of constructing canals to carry surplus water from the lake.
Mr. Raman along with District Revenue Officer R. Divakar, Salem West MLA G. Venkatachalam and Salem Corporation Chief Engineer A. Ashokan visited the lake near Shivadhapuram and discussed measures to prevent the surplus water from the lake entering residences in the vicinity.
Officials said the public in the area had been complaining about water inundating residential areas during rain and demanded steps to prevent it. The authorities were planning to construct a canal outside the residential areas and take it along roadsides through areas under the Salem Corporation and Highways Department here and drain the surplus water in Thirumanimutharu River.
The officials said the canal was expected to cover a distance of about 1.5 km. The Collector advised the authorities to expedite proposals for the purpose.
