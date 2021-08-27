Collector inspects school, hospital

NAMAKKAL

27 August 2021 23:33 IST

Collector Shreya P. Singh inspected the Alavaypatti Girls Higher Secondary School and Vennadhur government hospital.

Ms. Singh inspected the arrangements made for reopening the school from September 1. She checked whether the school had sufficient stock of masks, thermal scanners and pulse oximeters. Ms.Singh also checked the basic amenities at the school and whether staff had taken vaccination. The Collector advised school authorities to follow all standard safety protocols.

The Collector later inspected the medicine stock room, operation theatres, COVID-19 vaccination room, Siddha wing and other wards at the Vennandhur government hospital. Ms. Singh interacted with the patients and enquired with them about the treatment provided and heard their grievances. The Collector also checked the kitchen at the hospital for the quality of food given to the patients.

