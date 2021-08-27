Coimbatore

Collector inspects school, hospital

Collector Shreya P. Singh inspected the Alavaypatti Girls Higher Secondary School and Vennadhur government hospital.

Ms. Singh inspected the arrangements made for reopening the school from September 1. She checked whether the school had sufficient stock of masks, thermal scanners and pulse oximeters. Ms.Singh also checked the basic amenities at the school and whether staff had taken vaccination. The Collector advised school authorities to follow all standard safety protocols.

The Collector later inspected the medicine stock room, operation theatres, COVID-19 vaccination room, Siddha wing and other wards at the Vennandhur government hospital. Ms. Singh interacted with the patients and enquired with them about the treatment provided and heard their grievances. The Collector also checked the kitchen at the hospital for the quality of food given to the patients.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 27, 2021 11:34:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/collector-inspects-school-hospital/article36145373.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY