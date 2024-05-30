GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Collector inspects school buses in the Nilgiris

Updated - May 30, 2024 05:33 pm IST

Published - May 30, 2024 05:32 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
The Nilgiris Collector M. Aruna inspecting the school vehicles at the Arts College ground in Udhagamandalam on Thursday.

The Nilgiris Collector M. Aruna inspecting the school vehicles at the Arts College ground in Udhagamandalam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

The Nilgiris District Collector M. Aruna inspected a total of 110 school buses for safety features at the Government Arts College grounds in Udhagamandalam on Thursday.

In a press release, it was stated that there were a total of 272 school buses and vans in the Nilgiris to transport students to schools of which 110 buses were inspected on Thursday.

Availability of fire fighting equipment, first aid box, emergency exits, as well as the condition of the vehicle were checked. The vehicles were also checked as to whether they had requisite papers such as fitness certificate and other documents. As the Nilgiris was a hill district, the regional transport office had already imparted training to drivers as to how to operate their vehicles, the release said.

Moreover, personnel from the fire and rescue services imparted training to bus drivers on how to deal with fire accidents. A few of the vehicles, which needed to be serviced and upgraded, would be inspected once the recommended changes were made, officials said.

Regional Transport Officer Thiyagarajan and other officials were present.

