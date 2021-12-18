Collector inspects safety measures in school

District Collector S. Divyadarshini visited Avvaiyar Government Girls Higher Secondary School and inspected the safety of the structures.

The Collector advised authorities to destroy structures which are not in use on a holiday without causing inconvenience to the students.

Ms. Divyadarshini said that the Education Department have been asked to provide details of unused structures at government schools, aided schools and private schools through education department. She said that the details of structures to be repaired are being collected and repair works are being done through various departments. . An inter-departmental team, including rural development, revenue, public works, municipal administration, water distribution officials would be set up to conduct inspections and complete repair works at the earliest.