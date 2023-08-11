ADVERTISEMENT

Collector inspects road laying works in Yercaud

August 11, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

Salem Collector S. Karmegam inspecting roadworks between Kottachedu and K. Narthanchedu in Yercaud on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Collector S. Karmegam inspected the tar-top road laying works between Kottachedu and K. Narthanchedu in Yercaud on Thursday.

People in tribal hamlets have been demanding road facilities for many years and the Collector trekked to the hamlets and discussed the process to lay roads. It was decided to lay roads for 3.60 km between the hamlets so that they can reach the nearest road without difficulty during rainy days. The District Rural Development Agency sanctioned the works at ₹6.50 crore and the works began recently.

After inspecting the works, Mr. Karmegam said that after the new road was laid, students could reach schools easily while people could also travel without trouble. He said steps were taken to complete works on time and open the road for public use.

He said officials were asked to ensure road facility, drinking water, electricity, transport and other basic amenities in the hill area.

Alarmelmangai, Additional Collector (Development), Swathisri, Assistant Collector (Training), Damodaran, Yercaud Tahsildar, Anburajan, Yercaud Block Development Officer and officials were present.

