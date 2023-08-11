HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Collector inspects road laying works in Yercaud

August 11, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau
Salem Collector S. Karmegam inspecting roadworks between Kottachedu and K. Narthanchedu in Yercaud on Thursday.

Salem Collector S. Karmegam inspecting roadworks between Kottachedu and K. Narthanchedu in Yercaud on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Collector S. Karmegam inspected the tar-top road laying works between Kottachedu and K. Narthanchedu in Yercaud on Thursday.

People in tribal hamlets have been demanding road facilities for many years and the Collector trekked to the hamlets and discussed the process to lay roads. It was decided to lay roads for 3.60 km between the hamlets so that they can reach the nearest road without difficulty during rainy days. The District Rural Development Agency sanctioned the works at ₹6.50 crore and the works began recently.

After inspecting the works, Mr. Karmegam said that after the new road was laid, students could reach schools easily while people could also travel without trouble. He said steps were taken to complete works on time and open the road for public use.

He said officials were asked to ensure road facility, drinking water, electricity, transport and other basic amenities in the hill area.

Alarmelmangai, Additional Collector (Development), Swathisri, Assistant Collector (Training), Damodaran, Yercaud Tahsildar, Anburajan, Yercaud Block Development Officer and officials were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.