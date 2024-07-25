ADVERTISEMENT

Collector inspects remote hamlet in Erode to study feasibility for laying road, electricity supply

Updated - July 25, 2024 06:57 pm IST

Published - July 25, 2024 06:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara inspecting a house at Malliamman Durgham hamlet in Kadambur Hills in Erode district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara on Wednesday inspected Malliamman Durgham hamlet in Kadambur Hills and studied the feasibility of laying a road and providing electricity to the hamlet that has over 80 families.

The Collector covered the 9-km stretch of rugged terrain from Kadambur bus stand in a forest vehicle in two hours to reach the hamlet nestled in the dense forests of the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR). In the absence of a motorable road, only a jeep, driven by a local youth, could traverse the steep gradient to reach the hamlet coming under Guthiyalathur panchayat of Sathyamangalam Panchayat Union. The Collector interacted with residents who said their only grievance was the absence of motorable road and electricity. In the absence of electricity, automatic solar lighting systems in households helped light two bulbs.

The Collector met students at the Panchayat Union Elementary School in the hamlet and verified the attendance and the food served for breakfast and lunch. He also inspected the community well dug in the hamlet that fulfils the water needs of people.

The Collector held discussions with officials on laying the road and also installing electric poles for nine km from Kalkadambur to the hamlet. He also discussed with officials on selecting beneficiaries under the ‘Kalaignar Kanavu Illam’ scheme.

