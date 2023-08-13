HamberMenu
113 new ration shops opened in Salem district, says Collector

August 13, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau
Collector S. Karmegam inspecting a ration shop in Salem on Sunday.

Collector S. Karmegam inspecting a ration shop in Salem on Sunday. | Photo Credit: DIPR

 Collector S. Karmegam has said that 113 new ration shops have been opened in the district in two years.

Inspecting a ration shop at Sikkampati panchayat in Omalur taluk recently, he said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is taking various steps to ensure essential commodities reach the people on time.

Under the control of the Cooperative Department, 1,258 full-time and 456 part-time ration shops function in the district, he said.

About 11 lakh ration card holders are attached to these shops. About 17,747 tonnes of rice, 1,383 tonnes of sugar, 285 tonnes of wheat, 763 tonnes of dhal, and 851 tonnes of palm oil were allotted to the district every month for distribution through ration shops.

Mr. Karmegam said commodities stocked in the godowns under the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation were taken to the ration shops through the Cooperative Department and sold to the card holders.

The quality of the commodities are checked before distribution. Various cooperative societies are running the ration shops in the hill areas at Kalvarayan, Pachamalai, Arunuthumalai, Yercaud, Palamalai and Jarugumalai. “Since there are transportation challenges in many places in these hill areas, mobile ration shops reach the hamlets,” he added.

Mr. Karmegam said 102 full-time and 11 part-time ration shops were started in the district in two years.

