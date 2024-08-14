Collector inspects ration shop where provisions are sold in packets

Salem District Collector R. Brindha Devi, along with Salem North MLA R. Rajendran, inspected the Seerangapalayam ration shop on Wednesday, where ration items are being sold in pre-packaged quantities to cardholders.

The Collector explained that the packet system was introduced on a pilot basis in one shop in each of the 234 Assembly constituencies in the State. Essential items such as rice, sugar, and tur dal are sold in packets. Salem district has 1,262 full-time and 470 part-time ration shops, serving 10,99,519 family cardholders. Every month, 21,000 tonnes of essential commodities are sold to cardholders.

The Seerangapalayam ration shop, managed by the Agricultural Producers Cooperative Marketing Society, serves 706 ration cards, distributing a total of 9,600 kg of essential commodities monthly. The commodities are sold in packets—rice in 20 kg, 10 kg, and 2 kg packets; sugar in 2 kg, 1 kg, and half-kg packets; and tur dal in 1 kg packets. “By selling in packets, accurate weight is ensured, and there has been a positive response from cardholders,” the Collector noted.