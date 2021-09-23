Collector inspects progress of hydroelectric power project

Namakkal District Collector Shreya P. Singh reviewing the progress of tunnel construction as part of Kolli Hills hydroelectric power project.

NAMAKKAL

23 September 2021 23:55 IST

District Collector Shreya P. Singh reviewed the progress of hydroelectric power project at Kolli Hills, besides construction of tunnels.

A ₹338.79 crore hydroelectric power project is being constructed at Kolli Hills and Ms. Singh reviewed the construction of weirs and tunnels as part of the project on Wednesday. As part of the project, weirs are being constructed across the branches of Ayyar River at Achakadupatti, Irungalpatti, Theliyangudu, Kovillur and Kadampallam. As part of the project, rainwater would be stored in the weirs and 20 MW of power would be produced.

Tunnels are being constructed between Irungalpatti and Chellipatti for carrying water from Ayyaru river to the power generation house on the foothills of Kolli Hills near Puliyancholai. The water would be released back into Ayyar river after power generation, a release said.

According to officials, 71.23 million units of power is expected to be generated a year through the project and it would improve groundwater level and enhance tourism activities in the region. The tunnel has been cut for 1,522 metres from Irungalpatti to Chellipatti and for 1,383 metres in the opposite direction. According to officials, 3,725 metres of tunnel has to be dug as part of the project.

Ms. Singh along with senior officials visited the tunnel construction works and also checked the construction of weirs at Theliyangudu. She reviewed the progress of the project along with officials.