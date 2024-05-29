ADVERTISEMENT

Collector inspects progress in homes for Nari Kuravar families

Published - May 29, 2024 08:06 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K. Shanthi interacted with beneficiaries of TAHDCO housing from Nari Kuravar community in Semmandakuppam panchayat in Dharmapuri 29 May 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

An inspection of under-construction houses for Nari Kuravar families in Semmandakkuppam panchayat was carried out on Wednesday, as part of an overall inspection of development works underway at a cost of ₹63.86 lakh. Over 10 houses are being constructed for Nari Kuravar families at a cost of ₹45.70 lakh implemented through TAHDCO.

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector K. Shanthi, during the visit, instructed officials to ensure the quality of the buildings and to expedite construction to hand over the houses to their beneficiaries promptly.

Earlier, Collector Shanthi also inspected the work on a new pond being implemented under the MNREGS at a cost of ₹18.16 lakh. She visited Neelapuram Pananthoppu, where the pond is being constructed for the 2024-25 period. The officials were directed to speed up the construction to ensure the pond is ready for rainwater harvesting before the onset of the monsoon.

Ms. Shanthi also checked on the saplings planted under the MNREGS for 2021-22 and their upkeep. She instructed that any saplings that had dried out due to drought be replaced in time for the monsoon season.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US