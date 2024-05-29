Collector inspects progress in homes for Nari Kuravar families

An inspection of under-construction houses for Nari Kuravar families in Semmandakkuppam panchayat was carried out on Wednesday, as part of an overall inspection of development works underway at a cost of ₹63.86 lakh. Over 10 houses are being constructed for Nari Kuravar families at a cost of ₹45.70 lakh implemented through TAHDCO.

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector K. Shanthi, during the visit, instructed officials to ensure the quality of the buildings and to expedite construction to hand over the houses to their beneficiaries promptly.

Earlier, Collector Shanthi also inspected the work on a new pond being implemented under the MNREGS at a cost of ₹18.16 lakh. She visited Neelapuram Pananthoppu, where the pond is being constructed for the 2024-25 period. The officials were directed to speed up the construction to ensure the pond is ready for rainwater harvesting before the onset of the monsoon.

Ms. Shanthi also checked on the saplings planted under the MNREGS for 2021-22 and their upkeep. She instructed that any saplings that had dried out due to drought be replaced in time for the monsoon season.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.