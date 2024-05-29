GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Collector inspects progress in homes for Nari Kuravar families

Published - May 29, 2024 08:06 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector K. Shanthi interacted with beneficiaries of TAHDCO housing from Nari Kuravar community in Semmandakuppam panchayat in Dharmapuri 29 May 2024.

Collector K. Shanthi interacted with beneficiaries of TAHDCO housing from Nari Kuravar community in Semmandakuppam panchayat in Dharmapuri 29 May 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

An inspection of under-construction houses for Nari Kuravar families in Semmandakkuppam panchayat was carried out on Wednesday, as part of an overall inspection of development works underway at a cost of ₹63.86 lakh. Over 10 houses are being constructed for Nari Kuravar families at a cost of ₹45.70 lakh implemented through TAHDCO.

Collector K. Shanthi, during the visit, instructed officials to ensure the quality of the buildings and to expedite construction to hand over the houses to their beneficiaries promptly.

Earlier, Collector Shanthi also inspected the work on a new pond being implemented under the MNREGS at a cost of ₹18.16 lakh. She visited Neelapuram Pananthoppu, where the pond is being constructed for the 2024-25 period. The officials were directed to speed up the construction to ensure the pond is ready for rainwater harvesting before the onset of the monsoon.

Ms. Shanthi also checked on the saplings planted under the MNREGS for 2021-22 and their upkeep. She instructed that any saplings that had dried out due to drought be replaced in time for the monsoon season.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.