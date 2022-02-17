Collector inspects polling arrangements in Tiruppur

District Collector S. Vineeth (second left) and Corporation Commissioner and Returning Officer Kranti Kumar Pati (left) at the control centre in the Tiruppur Corporation on Thursday.

Ahead of the urban local body elections on Saturday, District Collector and District Election Officer S. Vineeth on Thursday inspected various arrangements made for the elections and counting of votes in Tiruppur.

A release said that he inspected the Integrated Command and Control Centre in Tiruppur Corporation headquarters on Mangalam Road, where the polling personnel monitor 217 sensitive polling stations across the corporation, six municipalities and 15 town panchayats using CCTV cameras.

He also inspected the distribution centre at Nanjappa Municipal Boys Higher Secondary School, where items such as thermal scanners, LDPE bags, masks and PPE kits to distribute to every polling station as per COVID-19 safety protocol were stored. Corporation Commissioner and Returning Officer Kranti Kumar Pati was also present during the inspection, the release said.

Meanwhile, the third phase of randomisation of polling personnel was carried out at the District Collectorate on Thursday. A total of 6,236 personnel comprising 3,104 for corporation, 1,116 for municipalities and 976 for town panchyats will be enlisted for the polls, according to the release.

There will be 2,900 police personnel, 225 flying squad officials, 25 block observers and 50 monitoring officers across the urban local bodies in the district on the day of polling, the release added.