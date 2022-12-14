Collector inspects land where memorial for Eswaran, who conceived LBP dam project, is scheduled to come up in Erode

December 14, 2022 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Collector H. Krishnanunni holding discussions with officials at Mudukanthurai in Erode district. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

District Collector H. Krishnanunni inspected a land at Mudukanthurai in Sathyamangalam block where a memorial with statue for M.A. Eswaran, who conceived the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) dam and the canal project, would come up.

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan had, during the Assembly session on September 6, 2021, announced that Eswaran was a member of the Legislative Assembly of the Erode constituency in the early 1950s during which he conceived the LBP canal project that helps in irrigating over two lakh acres in the Kongu region now.

He also participated in the freedom struggle and was behind bars for 11 years. “As a tribute to the leader, a memorial with his statue would be established at ₹2.60 crore”, the Minister said in the Assembly.

The district administration identified a Public Works Department (PWD) poramboke land measuring 0.46 hectares at the village and the State government sanctioned funds for the memorial and a Government Order No.188 dated November 25, 2022, was issued.

The Collector inspected the land and asked the PWD officials to submit a proposal for constructing a compound wall for the proposed memorial. He added that the foundation stone for the memorial would be laid soon.

