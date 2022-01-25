Collector inspects Hogenakkal to prepare DPR for Phase II of drinking water project

Dharmapuri

25 January 2022 18:31 IST

Collector S. Dhivyadarshini inspected Hogenakkal to begin the preparatory works on a Detailed Project Report for the proposed Phase II of the Hogenakkal Integrated Drinking Water Project announced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin last week.

Earlier, the Chief Minister announced the second phase of the Hogenakkal Fluorosis Mitigation and Drinking Water Distribution Scheme that would envision augmenting the capacity of distribution and increased coverage at ₹4,600 crore.

The district administration was asked to prepare a DPR for Phase II. In pursuant of the announcement, the Collector inspected Hogenakkal to explore the site for setting up head water storage reservoir, water purification plant and distribution tank that were part of Phase II expansion works. Officials were asked to expedite the exploratory study and prepare the DPR.

The project was implemented at ₹1,928.80 crore under multilateral funding through Japanese collaboration to mitigate fluorosis contamination in the drinking water and provide potable water for the town panchayats in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts. The two districts were worst hit by fluorosis contamination in drinking water that called for urgent intervention.

At present, the project is being implemented to provide drinking water to three municipalities, 16 town panchayats and 7, 639 villages of Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri.