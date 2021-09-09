Collector inspects fish seed production centres

District Collector H. Krishnanunni on Wednesday inspected the fish seed production centres cum rearing centres in Bhavanisagar where over 17 crore fish seeds per year are being produced.

The Collector along with officials of the Fisheries Department inspected the fish seed farms at Pungar (19.60 hectare), Old Fish seed farm (1.40 hectare) and the National Fish Seed Farm (10 hectare) where production of seeds, fingerlings and research activities are undertaken. Fish varieties like Catla, Rohu, Mrigal and Common Carp were produced in these centres of different sizes, early fry (less than 1 cm fish), late fry (2 cm fish) and fingerlings (5 cm fish).

Under the National Agriculture Development Programme (NADP), two tanks were being constructed at a cost of ₹3.68 crore at the old farm. Mr. Krishnanunni inspected the works and held discussions with officials.

Earlier, he inspected the Bhavanisagar Panchayat Union office and held discussions with officials on the ongoing development works. He also asked officials to take all precautionary measures to prevent the outbreak of dengue and also against the spread of COVID-19. He also inspected the Bhavanisagar Town Panchayat office.

Thillairajan, Assistant Director (Fisheries), Bhavanisagar Block Development Officer Mythili and other officials were present.