Collector inspects development works at tribal villages in the Nilgiris

December 26, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nilgiris district Collector M. Aruna inspected development works targeted at tribal communities in Cherangode and Nelakotta villages in Gudalur panchayat union.

In a press release, the district administration said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced a number of special schemes targeted at improving the lives of tribal communities. The schemes aimed at improving access to healthcare, education and livelihoods. The Forest Department, Revenue, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj departments as well as the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department were working with each other to implement a number of development projects in these areas.

Recently, the Collector visited Nelakotta panchayat where houses are being built for tribal communities. She inspected the quality of work and the buildings being constructed. She also visited tribal hamlets in Cherangode and checked whether the residents had access to water and their hamlets had street lights among other basic amenities. The Collector also checked if they had ration cards, medical insurance cards, voters’ ID and if the local anganwadi centre was being used by residents.

The district administration also made arrangements to ensure that children from the communities receive nutritional supplements, officials said.

