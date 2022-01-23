Collector inspects dedicated water supply scheme works in Erode

Collector H. Krishnanunni inspecting the Dedicated Water Supply Scheme in Erode on Saturday.

ERODE

23 January 2022 18:02 IST

With the ₹ 484.45-croreDedicatedWaterSupply Scheme being in trial-run stage, Collector H. Krishnanunni inspected the works on Saturday and asked officials to ensure uninterrupted water supply to residents in all the 60 wards in the Corporation limits at the earliest.

The scheme ensures 135 litres per capita per day for the residents and the State government gave administrative sanction for the project on August 29, 2016. Under the State Annual Action Plan 2015-16 of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the scheme was implemented with the Centre’s share of ₹ 242.23 crore, State government ₹ 96.89 core and ₹ 145.33 crore from the Smart City funds. The scheme aims at supplying 81.10 million litres ofwatera day to all the 60 wards in the Corporation limits and was executed by the Tamil NaduWaterSupply and Drainage Board.

Advertising

Advertising

Works were completed and the scheme was commissioned in February, 2021, after which trail run commenced. Rawwaterwas drawn from the River Cauvery at Varadanallur village at Uratchikottai in Bhavani Town and pumped to the treatment plant with 120 MLD capacity. Cleanwaterwas collected in awatersump of 52 lakh litre capacity. Later,waterwas pumped to sumps at Suriyampalayam and VOC Park from where water is being distributed to the 46 existing and 21 newly constructed reservoirs. Wateris distributed to households in the existing 67.209 km pipelines and to the 1.05 lakh new house service connections through 731.82 km pipelines.

Officials said work to delink pipelines from the old scheme and interlink with new scheme was being carried out and leakage works were being attended. Problems were being rectified and regular supply to all the households would be ensured in a few more weeks, they added.

Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar, Corporation Executive Engineer T. Vijayakumar, TWAD Executive Engineer Ponnusamy and other officials were present.