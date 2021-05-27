Collector inspects COVID-19 containment zones

UDHAGAMANDALAM

27 May 2021 19:42 IST

The Nilgiris District Collector J. Innocent Divya inspected COVID-19 containment zones in Coonoor on Thursday.

The Collector visited containment zones in Bellatti Mattam, Mel Singara, Ambedkar Nagar, Old Hospital Line, M.G.R. Nagar and Gandhipuram.

In a press release, the district administration stated that the Collector checked on the measures being taken to ensure that people living in containment zones had access to essential goods as well as medical services. The Collector urged people exhibiting any symptoms associated with COVID-19 to get tested, and said that people living in containment zones were being monitored by teams from the Health Department.

Teams comprising police personnel as well as personnel from the Revenue Department and the local body had been stationed at all containment zones to ensure that people did not leave or enter the containment zones.

The Collector also urged people to stay indoors and said that strict action would be taken against persons who left their homes unnecessarily.