Collector inspects counting centres in Krishnagiri

District Collector V. Jayachandra Banu Reddy inspected the counting centres for urban local bodies elections here and reviewed arrangements on Thursday.

Mr. Reddy inspected the counting centres in the premises of the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Thenkanikottai and Madikiri Government Arts and Science College.

According to officials, elections are being conducted to Hosur Corporation, Krishnagiri Municipality and six town panchayats. The Collector along with Superintendent of Police Sai Charan Tejaswi, senior officials inspected the facilities for strong room, counting halls and basic amenities at counting centres.

The authorities checked the availability of various amenities for counting agents and polling personnel. The officials also checked the security measures available at the counting centres.