Collector inspects counting centres in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI

05 February 2022 22:21 IST

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy inspected counting centres at the Government Arts College for Men here on Saturday and vetted the arrangements and basic amenities.

For Hosur Corporation, one counting centre has been designated at the Government Arts and Science College, Hosur, and for Krishnagiri Municipality, one counting centre has been designated at the Government Polytechnic College, Krishnagiri. Counting of votes polled in 66 polling centres for the 33 wards for Krishnagiri Municipality will be carried out at the GovenrmentPolytechnic College in Krishnagiri.

For the counting of voters for the four town panchayats of Bargur, Uthangarai, Kaveripattinam, Nagojanahalli, four counting centres of one each has been designated at the Govenrment Arts College for Men, Krishnagiri. Here, votes polled in 67 polling centres will be counted.

For Kelangaman and Denkanikottai, counting centres, one each, has been designated at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Denkanikottai.

Earlier on Saturday, the Collector inspected the strong room, counting room and the locationing of the security barriacades, spacing of candidates’ agents and also the basic amenities.

The Collector also directed the PWD officials and polling officials to expedite incomplete works.