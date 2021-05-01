Collector inspects counting centre

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy along with the general observers for the six Assembly constituencies inspected the counting centre and the halls at the Government Polytechnic College.

Accompanied by general observers P.D. Palsan (Uthangarai, Bargur); G.Anuradha (Krishnagiri and Vepanapalli) and Hans Raj Chauhan (Thally and Hosur), the Collector inspected the counting centre.

The counting halls have been allocated on different floors for each of the six Assembly constituencies of Uthangarai, Krishnagiri, Vepanapalli, Bargur, Thally and Hosur.

The administration had put in place COVID-19 protocols and in compliance with those, counting process would be undertaken, the Collector said.

Security at the counting centre has been beefed up to ensure law and order and smooth conduct of the counting process.