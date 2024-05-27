Collector inspects counting centre at Chettikarai Government Engineering College in Dharmapuri

Collector K. Shanthi inspected the arrangements at the counting centre at the Chettikarai Government Engineering College here.

The District Election Officer and Collector inspected the reinforcements in the form of barricades and arrangements of separate entryways for officials, candidates and agents. The control room with CCTV surveillance cameras, the counting room set up with 14 benches for each constituency and the separate room for counting of postal ballots were also inspected.

Ms. Shanthi also inspected the power supply arrangements, functioning of fans, arrangements for drinking water supply and hygiene of the toilets at the centre.

She inspected the media centre and the arrangements for the transmission of information to the media as and when each round of counting is completed. The seating arrangements for candidates, agents, and public communication room to communicate round wise vote count were also inspected. The Collector instructed officials to address the gaps in arrangements at the earliest.