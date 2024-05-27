GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Collector inspects counting centre at Chettikarai Government Engineering College in Dharmapuri

Published - May 27, 2024 07:42 pm IST

P.V. Srividya
Collector K. Shanthi at the Chettikarai Government Engineering College in Dharmapuri on Monday.

Collector K. Shanthi at the Chettikarai Government Engineering College in Dharmapuri on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Collector K. Shanthi inspected the arrangements at the counting centre at the Chettikarai Government Engineering College here.

The District Election Officer and Collector inspected the reinforcements in the form of barricades and arrangements of separate entryways for officials, candidates and agents. The control room with CCTV surveillance cameras, the counting room set up with 14 benches for each constituency and the separate room for counting of postal ballots were also inspected.

Ms. Shanthi also inspected the power supply arrangements, functioning of fans, arrangements for drinking water supply and hygiene of the toilets at the centre.

She inspected the media centre and the arrangements for the transmission of information to the media as and when each round of counting is completed. The seating arrangements for candidates, agents, and public communication room to communicate round wise vote count were also inspected. The Collector instructed officials to address the gaps in arrangements at the earliest.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.