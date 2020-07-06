Collector inspects containment zones in Coimbatore city

District Collector K. Rajamani on Sunday inspected the measures put in place in a few of the COVID-19 containment zones in the city, said a release from the district administration.

He visited Edayar Street, Savithri Nagar, Thirumoorthy Nagar, Thirunavukkarasu Nagar, Mill Street and a few other areas, where the Coimbatore Corporation has restricted the entry and exit of people.

The district administration had imposed restriction on movement of people and declared as containment zones 27 areas in the city and three in rural areas.

Samples lifted

After isolating the affected person, the administration traced all those in the person’s neighbourhood who would have come in contact with him or her, lifted samples from them and declared the area a containment zone.

As for the affected person, it rushed them to the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital for treatment, the release also said.

Seeking cooperation from the public, the release further said it was necessary to prevent the spread of the disease and that people should take seriously the government’s advice and guidelines.