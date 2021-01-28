Collector inspects college for setting up counting centre

NAMAKKAL

28 January 2021 23:08 IST

District Collector K. Megraj along with senior officials inspected the premises of a private college here for setting up counting centre for the Assembly elections in the district.

Mr. Megraj along with Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan inspected the premises of Vivekananda College of Engineering for Women at Tiruchengode for setting up various facilities required for conducting counting for the elections. There are six Assembly constituencies in the district, Namakkal, Rasipuram, Kumarapalayam, Thiruchengode, Sendhamangalam and Paramathi Vellur.

According to officials, the centre would be used for storing voting machines, control units and VVPAT machines in strong rooms, for stocking other election essentials and also for counting.

On Thursday, the officials inspected the premises and checked for facilities like setting up of strong rooms for storing voting units of six constituencies, arranging counting centres, separate paths for movement of election staff for each constituency, paths for counting agents of political parties, security arrangements and facilities for counting postal votes.

According to the recently released electoral roll for the district, there are 14,41,201 voters in the district including 70,1104 men, 739937 women and 160 transpersons.

Officials said, there are 1,623 polling booths in the district. A total of 39,357 voters were added to the list and 24,039 voters were removed.