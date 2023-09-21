ADVERTISEMENT

Collector inspects civic amenities in Dharmapuri ahead of North-East monsoon

September 21, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K. Shanthi inspects areas in Dharmapuri Municipality on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ahead of the North-East monsoon, the preparedness of local bodies was gauged through random inspections by Collector K. Shanthi here across Dharmapuri municipal jurisdiction areas.

The Collector inspected areas in Kollahalli in ward 26 that were prone to water stagnation and instructed municipal officials to remove encroachments that blocked water flow. The road under the control of the highways was also inspected.

The Highways Department’s work on construction of a culvert on Kumarasamypettai on Pennagaram road in ward 10 was inspected by Ms. Shanthi. The department officials were told to expedite the works before the onset of monsoon.

The underground drainage links under way on the four-road junction in Dharmapuri was inspected. The municipality was asked to check areas that were prone to water logging and take measures to prevent it. Commissioner of Dharmapuri Municipality Bhuvaneshwari was present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US