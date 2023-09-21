HamberMenu
Collector inspects civic amenities in Dharmapuri ahead of North-East monsoon

September 21, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector K. Shanthi inspects areas in Dharmapuri Municipality on Thursday.

Collector K. Shanthi inspects areas in Dharmapuri Municipality on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ahead of the North-East monsoon, the preparedness of local bodies was gauged through random inspections by Collector K. Shanthi here across Dharmapuri municipal jurisdiction areas.

The Collector inspected areas in Kollahalli in ward 26 that were prone to water stagnation and instructed municipal officials to remove encroachments that blocked water flow. The road under the control of the highways was also inspected.

The Highways Department’s work on construction of a culvert on Kumarasamypettai on Pennagaram road in ward 10 was inspected by Ms. Shanthi. The department officials were told to expedite the works before the onset of monsoon.

The underground drainage links under way on the four-road junction in Dharmapuri was inspected. The municipality was asked to check areas that were prone to water logging and take measures to prevent it. Commissioner of Dharmapuri Municipality Bhuvaneshwari was present.

