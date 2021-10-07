Collector inspects buses of private schools in Coimbatore

Coimbatore Collector G.S. Sameeran checking a school bus at the PRS grounds in the city on Thursday.

Ahead of the reopening of schools for Classes I to VIII, District Collector G.S. Sameeran inspected 309 buses of private schools in Coimbatore district for safety aspects.

A release said the inter-departmental inspection of the educational institution vehicles began in the city and a total of 1,226 vehicles that transported students in 230 private schools in the district would be checked as per the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles (Regulation and Control of School Buses) Special Rules, 2012.

Some of the aspects inspected by Mr. Sameeran were the availability of fire extinguishers and first aid boxes, conditions of speed governors and emergency exit doors and the height of foot boards in the vehicles.

With schools reopening for Classes I to VIII from November 1, all private schools had been instructed to ensure adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols inside their buses, the release said.

An official from the Transport Department said 33 out of the 309 vehicles were not approved during the inspection on Thursday as it did not meet all the safety requirements.

The authorities had a 21-point checklist to assess the vehicles and the approved vehicles received a sticker, he said.

The remaining vehicles would be inspected in the coming days, the official added.

Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer N. Geetha and Regional Transport Officers K. Sathyakumar (Central), S. Balamurugan (South), K. Kumaravel (West) and T. Sivagurunathan (North) were among the officials present during the inspection.