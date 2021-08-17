Collector inspects bed dam works in Pochampalli

Krishnagiri

17 August 2021 22:22 IST

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy inspected the bed dam works under construction along with a series of regeneration programmes under way at a cumulative cost of ₹21.28 crore at Marudheri village here in Pochampalli on Tuesday.

The Collector inspected the Penukondapuram lake, Athipallam lake, Puliyanur lake, Theerthagiri lake, and inspected the irrigation canals and the main canal of Pambaru and its shutter repair works.

According to the administration, the bed dam at Thenpennai river is being undertaken at a cost of ₹10.90 crore in Marudheri along with reservoir wall running to 125 meters.

In addition, under the World Bank funds, implemented through the Water Resources Organisation for the PWD, shutters are being set up for Penukondapuram lake.

The water released through the shutters will irrigate 2,000 acres of watershed area through the irrigation channels. Similarly, the Theerthagiri lake is undergoing repair works on its bunds that were damaged during the monsoons. Dr. Reddy instructed officials to expedite works in time for the North East Monsoons.