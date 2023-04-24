ADVERTISEMENT

Collector inspects banana plantations damaged in rain in Erode

April 24, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Collector H. Krishnanunni inspected a banana plantation affected by rain in Perundurai block in Erode district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 District Collector H. Krishnanunni assured farmers at Thoranavavi panchayat in Perundurai block that compensation would be provided after assessing the damage caused to banana plantations due to rain.

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed various parts of the district on the night of April 21 affecting standing crops. As many as 7,800 banana crops cultivated in 15 acre by nine farmers at Rasa Goundan Palayam village were damaged. The damage was estimated at ₹23.40 lakh.

The Collector along with officials inspected the damaged crops and held discussions with farmers. Farmers told the Collector that most of the crops were ready for harvesting in a few weeks and they were unable to bear the loss. The Collector told farmers that officials from the Revenue Department and the Department of Horticulture and Plantations Crops were jointly assessing the crop damage. After receiving the report, steps would be taken to provide suitable compensation to them at the earliest.

Likewise, banana plantations in a few villages in Chennimalai and Talavadi were damaged due to rain and strong winds and farmers urged the departments concerned to assess the damage at the earliest and ensure they received the compensation without delay.

