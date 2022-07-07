Collector inspects Adi Dravidar welfare hostel in Coimbatore

Collector G.S. Sameeran carried out a surprise inspection at the government-run Backward Classes and Adi Dravidar Welfare hostel at Vellakinar here on Wednesday night.

He interacted with the inmates about the quality of food, health and hygiene and living conditions at the hostel. Mr. Sameeran said it gave a first-hand impression about the government institutions such as hostels and hospitals and inspections like this would continue.

The Collector also inspected the Primary Health Centre at Vellakinar and checked the response time of doctors and nursing staff. He also enquired about the health of pregnant women in the PHC.