Collector inspects accident zones on highways

With frequent accidents taking place at many junctions on the Salem – Kochi National Highway 544, District Collector H. Krishnanunni inspected the junctions and held discussions with officials on the measures that need to be taken to reduce accidents.

Many junctions on the national and State highways, Chellapampalayam Road, Tayirpalayam at Chithode – Kavindapadi Road, Lakshmi Nagar on the Coimbatore – Salem Road and Konavaikal Junction were the spots identified as accident zones. Though it was proposed to install high mast lights and flickering lights at all the spots, the project was yet to be completed. Hence, they continue to be accident zones and also pose hardship to motorists while crossing the road.

Mr. Krishnanunni inspected the spots and held discussions with officials on the vehicle movement, illumination during night hours, presence of speed breakers, flickering lights, high mast lights and other safety aspects. He also discussed various steps that need to be taken to reduce accidents and turn the junctions safer for motorists.

Kuppusamy, Zonal Engineer (Construction and Maintenance, Gobichettipalayam), Ramanathan, Assistant Director, Karthikeyan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bhavani Division, and other officials were present.