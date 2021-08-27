Coimbatore

Collector inaugurates vaccination drive

Collector V. Jayachandra Banu Reddy launched a five-day COVID-19 vaccination drive, conducted using CSR funds at Indian Medical Association’s office near Tiruvannamalai Bypass here.

According to a release, the drive will be held till August 31. The vaccination camp is funded by OLA EV two-wheeler manufacturing factory through its CSR funds along with IMA. About 10,000 workers and the public in Krishnagiri and nearby areas will benefit from the drive.

Till date, 17,500 workers have benefited through the vaccination camp under CSR funds, the release adds.


