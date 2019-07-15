Collector inaugurates students’ initiative to construct RWH ponds

Collector S.Prabhakar inaugurated a students’ initiative to construct rainwater harvesting (RWH) ponds in Krishnagiri Government Girls Higher Secondary School here on Monday as part of the Jal Shakthi Abhiyan, the Central Government campaign to water conservation.

Rainwater harvesting and water conservation had acquired a sense of urgency and was turning into a movement, with the looming water scarcity like never before across the State.

In its wake, people’s efforts to come on board to create larger partnerships in creating localised, sustainable water harvesting infrastructure were gaining momentum here, said Mr.Prabhakar.

Rainwater harvesting ponds would be created in 15 different locations at the Krishnagiri Government Girls Higher Secondary School, he said and urged the students to take the message of rainwater harvesting to their homes, and ask their families to set up RWH structures in their homes.

The students were administered an oath to conserve water to mark the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Kamaraj.

Later, a rally was flagged off to drive home the message of water conservation. Newly constructed toilets for the students were inaugurated on the occasion.

Later, Mr. Prabhakar inspected the water suction pumps being set up in Kaveripattinam and also the desilting works in Kuttapatty lake in Pallihalli village in the union here.