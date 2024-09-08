Collector inaugurates palm seed planting drive in Dharmapuri

Collector K. Santhi inaugurated the palm seed planting drive in the district on Sunday.

As part of the one crore palm seed planting drive across eight districts where the Cauvery is flowing, the Collector inaugurated the drive at Oottamalai near Hogenakkal.

The Collector told reporters the Department of Environment and Climate Change, the Green Needa Environment organisation, the Tamil Nadu Volunteers Organisation, and the Tamil Nadu Green Movement jointly organised the drive. The drive would be implemented in five phases this month, from Hogenakkal in Dharmapuri district to Poompuhar in Mayiladuthurai district, for 416 km, covering eight districts including Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Karur, Tiruchi, and Thanjavur. It would continue till September 15 and in Dharmapuri district, five lakh palm seeds would be planted in 251 panchayats in 10 taluks.

MLA G.K. Mani, Additional Collector (development) Gourav Kumar, District Superintendent of Police (SP) S.S. Maheswaran, and District Forest Officer (DFO) K. Rajankam participated.