Collector inaugurates Nutrition Month exhibition in Coimbatore

Published - September 02, 2024 06:17 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati inaugurated a Nutrition Month exhibition at the Collectorate, organised by the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) under the POSHAN Abhiyaan (PM’s Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nourishment) here on Monday.

The event, aimed at raising nutritional awareness, showcased a variety of millets, vegetables, and nutritious foods, underscoring the significance of a balanced diet.

ICDS Project Officer Pothiraj Andal interacted with anganwadi workers and mothers present at the event. As part of the initiative, iron-rich nutritional kits and saplings were distributed to pregnant and lactating women, promoting both health and environmental well-being.

In his address, Mr. Pati highlighted the critical role of nutrition in community health, urging collective efforts to combat malnutrition. Participants also took a pledge to advance nutritional awareness within the community.

The exhibition marked the beginning of the 7th Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2024, which will focus on several key themes: anaemia, growth monitoring, complementary feeding, Poshan Bhi Padhai Bhi, technology for better governance, and Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam. Throughout the month, ICDS will host various programmes at block-level childcare centres to address these themes, aiming to foster a healthier community by tackling key nutritional challenges.

