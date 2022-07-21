Coimbatore

Collector inaugurates herbal garden in Namakkal

Staff Reporter Namakkal July 21, 2022 18:33 IST
Updated: July 21, 2022 18:33 IST

Collector Shreya P. Singh inaugurated the herbal garden at the Red Cross office that functions on the Collectorate campus on Thursday. In the herbal garden, native herbal plants, including Senganthal (flame or glory lily), the State flower, have been planted. The saplings are provided by a private bank, and the Red Cross takes care of planting and maintenance. The Collector said a total of 65 varieties of plant saplings had been planted in the garden.

