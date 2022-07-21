Collector inaugurates herbal garden in Namakkal
Collector Shreya P. Singh inaugurated the herbal garden at the Red Cross office that functions on the Collectorate campus on Thursday. In the herbal garden, native herbal plants, including Senganthal (flame or glory lily), the State flower, have been planted. The saplings are provided by a private bank, and the Red Cross takes care of planting and maintenance. The Collector said a total of 65 varieties of plant saplings had been planted in the garden.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.